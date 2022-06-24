stock photo similar to Sour Z
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Sour Z
aka Sour Skittles, Sour Zkittlez, Sour Zkittles
Sour Z is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and The Original Z. Sour Z is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Z effects make them feel uplifted, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour Z features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, lemon, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Z strain effects
Sour Z strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Sour Z strain reviews28
B........7
June 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
F........s
December 11, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
t........9
September 27, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted