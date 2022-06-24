stock photo similar to Sour Z
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%

Sour Z

aka Sour Skittles, Sour Zkittlez, Sour Zkittles

Sour Z is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and The Original Z. Sour Z is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Z effects make them feel uplifted, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour Z features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, lemon, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sour Z strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Energetic

Sour Z strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
Sour Z strain reviews28

June 24, 2022
Superrrr loud I'm stoned af writing this😂😂
6 people found this helpful
December 11, 2021
This strain made me super uplifted. great for watching a goofy show, or just laying there, relaxing and enjoying the here and now.
5 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
very high
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

