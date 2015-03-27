Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I think I'm in love with Sourlope. I almost get butterflies in my stomach when I'm about to smoke some. The high is so lovely. And as it fades away, it leaves behind a beautifully warm glow. I've never felt this way about a strain before. It's now a must have if my dispensary ever carries.
Definitely had me doing yard work lol also if you have kids and need energy through out the day this is the strain indeed. Recommend to all my sativa loving cannabis friends. The high lasts a good 2-3 hours and the taste is great 👍🍁