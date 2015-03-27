ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for OG_Blaze_401
Member since 2018
Very tasty and helpful for studying or focusing. Good pre-workout/yoga
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for bakingbad
Member since 2016
made some magical cannaoil with this!
Avatar for Sorensenkay
Member since 2016
My absolute favourite !!!! Stay motivated and productive while on top of the world
Avatar for EmpressSativa
Member since 2017
I think I'm in love with Sourlope. I almost get butterflies in my stomach when I'm about to smoke some. The high is so lovely. And as it fades away, it leaves behind a beautifully warm glow. I've never felt this way about a strain before. It's now a must have if my dispensary ever carries.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Very good solid sativa,..baIanced, good for days or late afternoons, good for useful creative things around the house, or running errands.
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for VampiKush
Member since 2016
This just hit Mass (508) &amp; let me tell you I am loving the after flavor, very citrusy 🍊
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for proboy888
Member since 2016
Super focused and in a good mood!
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HalieNeal420
Member since 2016
Definitely had me doing yard work lol also if you have kids and need energy through out the day this is the strain indeed. Recommend to all my sativa loving cannabis friends. The high lasts a good 2-3 hours and the taste is great 👍🍁
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy