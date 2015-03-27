ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sourlope

Sourlope is a sativa-dominant cross known for its uplifting and energetic effects. Believed to be a hybrid of NYC Diesel and Cannalope Haze genetics, Sourlope creates a mix of tropical flavors that are sharpened by a strong diesel note. The elevated mood and creative head space attributed to this strain make it a great choice for daytime use and when combating stress and fatigue

Reviews

28

Show all

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Looks like this strain has hit the Tucson/Phoenix area. It's nice. Relaxing and energizing. Sharp focus as well. After a few hits, household tasks seem almost interesting. I felt like a wanted to go around the house and fix (little) things..... Euphoria is what I generally look for in weed and I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for EmpressSativa
Member since 2017
I think I'm in love with Sourlope. I almost get butterflies in my stomach when I'm about to smoke some. The high is so lovely. And as it fades away, it leaves behind a beautifully warm glow. I've never felt this way about a strain before. It's now a must have if my dispensary ever carries.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for greenRegan
Member since 2014
Sourloup is one of my favorite. Can be found almost all places have it. Always testing 20+even28+ thc this is no joke this is a heavy bud but it holds true to the hybrid high almost confusing high. But love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for proboy888
Member since 2016
Super focused and in a good mood!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Very good solid sativa,..baIanced, good for days or late afternoons, good for useful creative things around the house, or running errands.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Sourlope

Photos

User uploaded image of SourlopeUser uploaded image of SourlopeUser uploaded image of SourlopeUser uploaded image of SourlopeUser uploaded image of SourlopeUser uploaded image of Sourlope
more
photos
