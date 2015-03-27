Sourlope is a sativa-dominant cross known for its uplifting and energetic effects. Believed to be a hybrid of NYC Diesel and Cannalope Haze genetics, Sourlope creates a mix of tropical flavors that are sharpened by a strong diesel note. The elevated mood and creative head space attributed to this strain make it a great choice for daytime use and when combating stress and fatigue.
Sourlope
Show all
write a review
Member since 2013
Member since 2017
Member since 2014
Member since 2016
Member since 2014