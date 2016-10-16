Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain South American.
Reviews
27
gabesrc
Member since 2019
Sou brasileiro, fumamos muito dessa espécies... que na verdade não se pode saber muito sobre qual é por conta da ilegalidade no nosso país!
A qualidade não é a melhor, mas ela tem até 10% de THC, sendo barata e prensada.
This is an amazing strain that makes you feel a very strong head high but also relaxed. It's perfect to enjoy a party, sleep for 10 hours , watch a movie or do anything you want, its just a perfect strain you will find on South American countries like Brazil.
this straing will definitely fuck you up, you will get a mind high so strong that you almost start to see shit, also your eyes gonna be dry af (yes, dry). Just be careful when searching for this strain, because (at least in brazil) you will problably find it in street brick weed, and if youre going ...
Most weed you find in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay are Sativas, very energetic, euphoric.
If you grow them they tend to get to 2 meters or more, long flowering, but large colas and the smell and taste is usually citric, earth and pine.