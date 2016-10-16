ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for gabesrc
Member since 2019
Sou brasileiro, fumamos muito dessa espécies... que na verdade não se pode saber muito sobre qual é por conta da ilegalidade no nosso país! A qualidade não é a melhor, mas ela tem até 10% de THC, sendo barata e prensada.
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for blacksmoke42088
Member since 2017
who has the Swede to buy
feelings
Avatar for Tpaiva50
Member since 2018
This is an amazing strain that makes you feel a very strong head high but also relaxed. It's perfect to enjoy a party, sleep for 10 hours , watch a movie or do anything you want, its just a perfect strain you will find on South American countries like Brazil.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for pedrosprogis
Member since 2018
this straing will definitely fuck you up, you will get a mind high so strong that you almost start to see shit, also your eyes gonna be dry af (yes, dry). Just be careful when searching for this strain, because (at least in brazil) you will problably find it in street brick weed, and if youre going ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungry
Avatar for Kxmilito28
Member since 2017
This is one of the strains that I most like to smoke with friends and get in a party
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for zepita
Member since 2017
Most weed you find in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay are Sativas, very energetic, euphoric. If you grow them they tend to get to 2 meters or more, long flowering, but large colas and the smell and taste is usually citric, earth and pine.
feelings
Avatar for jebediahkerman
Member since 2017
this strain has an super duppa uplift high. I listen to music while high and I started to dance, and the floor seems moving with me. I was very surreal, almost like acid
feelings
EnergeticHungryUplifted
Avatar for ursolouco
Member since 2017
this shit makes me super high, and have a good tasty of mango
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative