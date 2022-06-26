South Beach
South Beach
Sob
Hybrid
Relaxed
Euphoric
Happy
Flowery
Pine
Earthy
South Beach effects are mostly energizing.
South Beach is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of South Beach - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
South Beach strain effects
Reported by 60 real people like you
South Beach strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
South Beach strain reviews(60)
C........7
June 26, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Disclaimer: I’m smoking a strain called “South beach sunrise” from MUV Fl. I’m 99% sure it’s the same according to what little info I can find. 25% THC. This is a awesome strain. It’s a 50/50 and I’m feeling a strong spacey head high of it’s Sativa side with slight Indica body relaxation. I use grass for pain and bipolar disorder (which includes anxiety). So far there’s no paranoia. I’m laughing and listening to music. I’m a huge dabber/vaper and use 80-90% THC oil daily. My tolerance was getting too high, so I bought 1/4 flower to take a mini t-break. I smoked an 1/8th of another strain over a few days that was 22%, so my tolerance had already started to come down somewhat. Today I started smoking this. Despite my usual high tolerance, this sh!t has me high as fu(k and according to my best friend, it’s very fu(k!ng obvious ;-) My eyes are definitely red but the dry mouth is mild. The taste is earthy and the smell is noticeable but not overwhelming. You could probably get away with this in an apartment if you use a smoke buddy and some Patchouli incense. Overall I think this is one of my new favorites. I cannot wait to dab this bad girl!
h........4
September 17, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
So Pennsylvania has this strain a company called rhythm. a dispensary brand. This was very mellow, slept great after, very good flower. Beautiful nugs, very gasy smell, and definitely will try this again
q........7
July 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Very flowery tasting strain, nice head high with talkative and uplifting effects very recommendable strain!