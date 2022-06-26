South Beach reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain South Beach.
South Beach strain effects
Reported by 60 real people like you
South Beach strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........7
June 26, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Disclaimer: I’m smoking a strain called “South beach sunrise” from MUV Fl. I’m 99% sure it’s the same according to what little info I can find. 25% THC. This is a awesome strain. It’s a 50/50 and I’m feeling a strong spacey head high of it’s Sativa side with slight Indica body relaxation. I use grass for pain and bipolar disorder (which includes anxiety). So far there’s no paranoia. I’m laughing and listening to music. I’m a huge dabber/vaper and use 80-90% THC oil daily. My tolerance was getting too high, so I bought 1/4 flower to take a mini t-break. I smoked an 1/8th of another strain over a few days that was 22%, so my tolerance had already started to come down somewhat. Today I started smoking this. Despite my usual high tolerance, this sh!t has me high as fu(k and according to my best friend, it’s very fu(k!ng obvious ;-) My eyes are definitely red but the dry mouth is mild. The taste is earthy and the smell is noticeable but not overwhelming. You could probably get away with this in an apartment if you use a smoke buddy and some Patchouli incense. Overall I think this is one of my new favorites. I cannot wait to dab this bad girl!
h........4
September 17, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
So Pennsylvania has this strain a company called rhythm. a dispensary brand. This was very mellow, slept great after, very good flower. Beautiful nugs, very gasy smell, and definitely will try this again
q........7
July 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Very flowery tasting strain, nice head high with talkative and uplifting effects very recommendable strain!
j........n
December 14, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Really funky blue cheese smell, almost woody cheese, more appealing than it sounds. Not for nighttime at all. My body is so at ease, feels light and airy. But my mind feels clear and (slightly) energetic. Too much for sleep, great for after work if you want to cook or workout!
j........n
June 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Es muy completo en boca, olor y pegue.
l........6
December 29, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It was very tasty and relaxing. It had a great gassy mint taste. I was shocked I would ever like anything mint but this strain was great and definitely buy more. Went back to buy more today and they was out.
y........6
June 8, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Very Earthy/Piney in flavor but blends well, not too heady on the initial take but slightly peppery on the throat. Euphoria comes right away with a gentle relaxed body and head buzz. Pain such as throbbing feeling is moderately subsided. Definitely recommend enjoying this flower in a cool dimmed lighted area if you’re trying to relax and vibe and sooth joint or muscle pain. If you’re trying to alleviate depression I would recommend this flower on a bright day over looking some foliage, or maybe an outside activity low stress activity mixed with the south beach sunrise it’s a good strain to still be productive. Finishes with a calming effect with a tiny body high.
s........e
February 17, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Best strain I’ve smoked in a while. DEFINITELY a sativa in my opinion. Perhaps the only hybrid that doesn’t make me want to pass out two hours later. Take it easy on this one cause you’ll take a rip, feel good, and 20 minutes later realize you’re still climbing you’re high. Don’t just get after it as hard as you can! I literally just did a resume while high on this.