Disclaimer: I’m smoking a strain called “South beach sunrise” from MUV Fl. I’m 99% sure it’s the same according to what little info I can find. 25% THC. This is a awesome strain. It’s a 50/50 and I’m feeling a strong spacey head high of it’s Sativa side with slight Indica body relaxation. I use grass for pain and bipolar disorder (which includes anxiety). So far there’s no paranoia. I’m laughing and listening to music. I’m a huge dabber/vaper and use 80-90% THC oil daily. My tolerance was getting too high, so I bought 1/4 flower to take a mini t-break. I smoked an 1/8th of another strain over a few days that was 22%, so my tolerance had already started to come down somewhat. Today I started smoking this. Despite my usual high tolerance, this sh!t has me high as fu(k and according to my best friend, it’s very fu(k!ng obvious ;-) My eyes are definitely red but the dry mouth is mild. The taste is earthy and the smell is noticeable but not overwhelming. You could probably get away with this in an apartment if you use a smoke buddy and some Patchouli incense. Overall I think this is one of my new favorites. I cannot wait to dab this bad girl!

1 person found this helpful helpful report