Hybrid

Space Bomb

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 106 reviews

Space Bomb

This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

514 reported effects from 89 people
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 48%
Creative 32%
Focused 29%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

106

Avatar for DoseDope
Member since 2012
This is by far my favorite. You have to try it. I sat down with a couple of friends and watched tom and jerryy= best time ever
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for wizeguy502
Member since 2013
Bottom Line Up Front: I would highly recommend this to anyone who is looking for a great sativa based hybrid. This is a great late evening weekend / funtimes strain. Onset is a quick and you will soon find yourself engaged, euphoric, and arroused. potent high with lasting effects makes this gr...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTingly
Avatar for griesemer
Member since 2018
Man this is strong. Got this from Trulieve. 4-5 hits on an empty stomach and I was in another dimension.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Thwaylifeshouldbe
Member since 2013
Very strong! My tolerance was hight the first time I tried this strain and it really had an effect on me. I was feeling pretty spaced out actually, maybe don't use too much of this if you have to drive. Great medicine!!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for NNNNJUSR
Member since 2015
perfect for smoking when you want to do something afterwards. like painting 🎨
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Space Bomb

