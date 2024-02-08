Space Center reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Center.
Space Center strain effects
b........8
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This was my first experience with a strain that enhanced my taste buds and gave me the motivation i needed to enjoy cooking for myself during a tough spell. I have since continued to seek it out as my favorite “pre dinner” hit and it helps me wind down sooo much! ~highly~ recommend for appetite/food motivation and enjoyment.
h........9
September 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Love this strain ! One of my favs. Good gas and a good body buzz with a novelty head high. Kind of like watching a movie and out of body experience but not too crazy. Indica hits after and have good nights rest after.
G........n
May 12, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
The strain Space Center is great if you have chronic pain or any pain really. I have pain in my face, this strain makes it all go away. It’s a great face high, body high, and head high. One of the best hybrids I have came across. If you have a headache, smoke this strain. Doesn’t cause any dry eyes or paranoia. Maybe a little dry mouth….
d........5
February 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
One of the best if not the best weed strain I’ve smoked
k........a
April 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
a really reliable indica hybrid that consistently delivers a great body high with some mild cerebral effects. super good for those who can’t handle a full blooded sativa, because while it provides the focus and energy of a sativa, the indica side prevents you from getting too worked up in terms of heart rate/blood pressure and anxiety/panic/paranoia. truly the best of both worlds, like the hannah montana of marijuana. 9.7/10
e........7
September 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
wheeeew 😬 this one will put your 🍆 in the dirt.
m........2
November 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Good stuff
a........o
August 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Another outstanding Sanctuary come through with another one that's very much Indica dominant doesn't feel like it needs to be even to me and I definitely hard hit her take care of my spinal cord back and neck pain really good I would call it Indica no matter what they said really good one