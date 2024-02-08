Space Center
Space Center is a hybrid weed strain with genetics that originate from a genetic cross between Space Age Cake and Tk Bx1. This balanced hybrid exhibits a combination of both sativa and indica traits, making it a versatile choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Space Center contains approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, offering a well-rounded experience appreciated by a wide range of consumers. Its THC content typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis users. Leafly customers have reported that Space Center induces a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and a feeling of being uplifted. This strain is also known for promoting creativity and focus. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Space Center to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Jungle Boys, Space Center features flavors that include earthy, pine, and sweet notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its distinctive aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Space Center typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and market demand. If you've had the opportunity to consume Space Center, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review to help others explore its unique qualities.
