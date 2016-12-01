ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Space Cream by Hotsause Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with surprisingly uplifting effects. This strain keeps the consumer alert, but hazy mental effects may make it difficult to articulate that alertness. In a way, it gives your mind couchlock while allowing the body to roam unencumbered. It is ideal for social settings and for patients seeking relief from mild pain, depression, and mood swings. Expect an odor of citrus blossom, pine, and hops which blend into a creamy sweetness on the exhale.  

Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍰🍭 Space Cream is even tastier than both of it's fantastic parents, Space Queen and Trainwreck. I'm such a fan of both of these strains and I have to say that Space Cream takes the cake. The taste of this hybrid is unbelievable. So smooth, creamy, sweet and earthy. Great for depression or stress, ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StShaun
Member since 2016
My overall favorite. To me this is the best of both worlds. I would say it is both indica and sativa dominate as it tends to energize the mind while relaxing the body. No couch lock unless already tired. Perfect strain for anxiety as it relaxes without couch lock without any paranoia. Vaping se...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zellerpress
Member since 2016
Had this in distillate form from o.pen's bakked line. This was in their Pure version and clocked in at 85.69%. Brings a nice light head buzz and body calm. I didn't feel any hazy mental effects, but did feel some uplifting and happy mood boost. Definite creamy and slight citrus taste/odor. Smooth ...
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RastaMan98
Member since 2016
guys let me tell ya this thing is one of the newest and its AMAZING one bowl on my piece and it lasted me the whole day and felt great with no pain or exhaustion but still some feeling of wanting the couch tho and some munchies 😂😂😂
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for emilyspoon35
Member since 2016
Very tasty. Got a little tang to it. Pretty light on the throat. Gives a good numbness to the right side of the brain. Pretty uplifting but kinda heavy. I can tell it's an indica dominate strain but it doesn't completely couch me either. Leaves a light euphoric feeling
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Timewreck
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Space Cream

User uploaded image of Space CreamUser uploaded image of Space CreamUser uploaded image of Space CreamUser uploaded image of Space CreamUser uploaded image of Space CreamUser uploaded image of Space Cream
