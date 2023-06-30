Space Guava reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Guava.
Space Guava strain effects
Space Guava strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
r........7
June 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
OK I had vape of this tonight and it’s happy and energetic and positive. I’ve had about 3 drinks tonight and inhaled 2 big puffs of Space Guava. Excellent and definitely recommend
l........o
April 29, 2024
"Perpetual" brand Space Guava flower stops my bowel problem symptoms dead in their tracks. The bathroom emergency every 5 minutes ends, the cramping and nausea end, and my appetite comes back so I can eat breakfast, almost instantly like flipping a switch.
T........i
January 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Picked up an 8th from my plug. Dark green and purple nugs trich’ed out. It smells like brown sugar, flowers, and earth. On a deep inhale, I picked up some cheese notes in there too. I normally don’t go for these terps but whatever I thought I’d try something new. Vaporized two bowls over the course of an evening and was blissfully stoned. Found myself wishing it was Friday nite instead of Wednesday’s. Went to bed with a big grin on my face and a lowkey body hi. Woke up this morning feeling irie. Space Guava is a perfect anti-depressant, anti-anxiety stoney toke and calmed my stomach issues down just a bit too. 5 stars.
S........8
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Had the opportunity to purchase this strain at a nearby local herb shop and after 5 minutes of smoking a bambu rolled Joint, the effects are almost instantly. I feel baked while jamming to Cam’ron and the diplomats. Can’t wait to feel after 15 minutes or so. Happy Valentine’s Day
r........h
October 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Beautiful strain. Great fruit flavor and taste plus 27% is a must try. If you're looking for a good bag this is it. Don't bother paying this up if you can afford it.