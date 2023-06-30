Picked up an 8th from my plug. Dark green and purple nugs trich’ed out. It smells like brown sugar, flowers, and earth. On a deep inhale, I picked up some cheese notes in there too. I normally don’t go for these terps but whatever I thought I’d try something new. Vaporized two bowls over the course of an evening and was blissfully stoned. Found myself wishing it was Friday nite instead of Wednesday’s. Went to bed with a big grin on my face and a lowkey body hi. Woke up this morning feeling irie. Space Guava is a perfect anti-depressant, anti-anxiety stoney toke and calmed my stomach issues down just a bit too. 5 stars.