Space Jam effects are mostly calming.
Space Jam is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Space Jam, before let us know! Leave a review.
Space Jam strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Space Jam strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Space Jam strain reviews(14)
P........1
September 27, 2022
Beautiful taste with amazing high, but mellow vibe
s........0
May 31, 2023
Can across this strain at a store last month. It was one of the featured on sale strains so even though I knew nothing about it decided to give it a try. Good decision! Very pleased, nice smooth hit with a real good long lasting buzz. Don’t be deceived by the THC content, 19%, but really nice.👍😎
w........e
November 5, 2023
Was first curious when heard the name of strain , but when I got it I looked it up and obviously smoked it and it matched up lovely strain but would say if heavy smoker this would be nice through day for new smokers it would do the job