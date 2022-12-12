Space Jam reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Jam.
Space Jam strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Space Jam strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
s........n
December 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
s........0
May 31, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Can across this strain at a store last month. It was one of the featured on sale strains so even though I knew nothing about it decided to give it a try. Good decision! Very pleased, nice smooth hit with a real good long lasting buzz. Don’t be deceived by the THC content, 19%, but really nice.👍😎
m........8
April 30, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
This strain really had me in my ass! I smoked it out my bong and it went strain to the Dome! That flavors I was really experiencing was lemon and minty taste. And the nuggets are Beautiful!
e........3
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not a harsh cough goes down smooth very Stoney had to put the blunt out half way eyes will be dry this strain had tears running down lol
P........1
September 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Beautiful taste with amazing high, but mellow vibe
H........9
August 26, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Gives a good subtle high that builds, definitely feeling a bit hungry. But also feeling a tad bit of paranoia but could be just me. I think this is best when you just want to zone out on a show or sink into your bed.
L........r
August 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Fluffy flower with an eyes bleeding high. Binged 8 episodes of my show like it was nothing. Coulda binged 8 more.
r........4
December 28, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Extremely smooth with a zone out vibe