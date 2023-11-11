Space Rocks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Rocks.
Space Rocks strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Space Rocks strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Space Rocks reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........g
November 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Space Rocks is a friendly option for both the experienced and entry level smokers. These are rich light green nugs that have a lot of brown hair. It's really universal when grinding it up it has a very light, fluffy, simi sticky profile that's easy for both bowls and paper. Aside from looks and texture when smoked it had a very sweet, terpy taste with lovely notes of blueberries. Expect a high to last anywhere from 1 to 3 hours for one j or 2 bowls of bong hits. I was able to take a big smooth hit with little to no chance of choking. It left me feeling really euphoric and uplifted. I was able to perform daily tasks with ease without making a fool of myself and my environment just seemed more vivid and so surreal; however, like a coin there's another side to the good. Since it's really smooth you can easily overdo it and be stuck in a paranoid state with extreme cotton mouth with glossy pink not red eyes. Despite sending me off my rockers, when abused it only lasted for like about maybe 5-30 minutes it left me feeling more composed as a person when I came out of it. So people there's no point to smoke anymore than you need cuz there's a limit cap on how high you can be and it physically can't get any higher unless you do edibles which is a whole different level. I also noticed that I was able to make light of the work in my yard with little to no back pain so it's a win in my book.
r........5
November 3, 2023
Creative
It smells really good with light green nugs almost looks like Moonrock‘s smooth. After dry hitting the Doobie it has a really nice taste to it first it tasted great. It left me daydreaming for a while I like it.
E........5
June 27, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Was an amazing experience, me and my partner are beginners and used this strain in our first bong. We both got extremely giggly, and cuddly. But that’s all we can remember, we don’t remember much of the night. And when we woke up out eyes were crazy dry.
a........8
February 22, 2024
Creative
Happy
My new favorite! It makes me feel like i could creative anything. Calms the brain and just overall happy feeling. Everything is great when consumed. 10/10
h........e
December 6, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Suuuuper tasty and kicks to the dome! The high is pretty chill for how it kicks though and I'm left feeling ready to proceed with my day. Not tired or spacey at all just a nice full feeling buzz. The flavor is soooo fruity with a small bit of herbal almost floral flavor. Not sour at all but more of a woodsy or earthy backbone, but hard to notice through that amazing terrine blast. Awesome weed indeed!
d........1
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Definitely a more indica leaning hybrid and definitely for you if you’re looking for that buzzy, relaxed kind of vibe. It has a fruity taste, very fresh and doesn’t hit harsh at all. I was able to take two extremely clean bong rips and my high was nearly instant. It’s been about an hour now and I’m still riding the Hugh pretty well. Great strain.
w........o
April 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
covered in trichomes nice shades of green, little red, truly beautiful flower. has a pungent inhale and with a sweet after taste. HIGHly recommended superb hybrid you can feel the head high along with some body euphoria.
J........2
April 23, 2024
Relaxed
good for pain