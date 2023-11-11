Space Rocks is a friendly option for both the experienced and entry level smokers. These are rich light green nugs that have a lot of brown hair. It's really universal when grinding it up it has a very light, fluffy, simi sticky profile that's easy for both bowls and paper. Aside from looks and texture when smoked it had a very sweet, terpy taste with lovely notes of blueberries. Expect a high to last anywhere from 1 to 3 hours for one j or 2 bowls of bong hits. I was able to take a big smooth hit with little to no chance of choking. It left me feeling really euphoric and uplifted. I was able to perform daily tasks with ease without making a fool of myself and my environment just seemed more vivid and so surreal; however, like a coin there's another side to the good. Since it's really smooth you can easily overdo it and be stuck in a paranoid state with extreme cotton mouth with glossy pink not red eyes. Despite sending me off my rockers, when abused it only lasted for like about maybe 5-30 minutes it left me feeling more composed as a person when I came out of it. So people there's no point to smoke anymore than you need cuz there's a limit cap on how high you can be and it physically can't get any higher unless you do edibles which is a whole different level. I also noticed that I was able to make light of the work in my yard with little to no back pain so it's a win in my book.