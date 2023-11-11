Space Rocks
Space Rocks effects are mostly calming.
Space Rocks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Queen and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Space Rocks is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Space Rocks typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Space Rocks is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Space Rocks offers a well-rounded experience, combining the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Space Rocks's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Rocks, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Space Rocks strain effects
Space Rocks strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
