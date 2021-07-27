Wow. Had a friend who went to Ohio, said he couldn't stop hearing about runtz strains. Picked up a zip, brought it back home. I got an 1/8 from him, rolled 2 blunts, smoked one. Tastes amazing, not really like weed tbh, kinda fruity, kinda Herby. The effects were crazy, I was couch locked for hours, I put on some Netflix for a while, I was laughing at shit that wasn't even supposed to be funny. Eventually I started seeing tracers in my vision, like a droste effect, if you know what that is, but as the frames of vision go in, they move delayed, so like the biggest one was normal speed, got slower as it went in towards the center of my vision. Once I started to come down got real talkative, even helped with my social anxiety a bit, I was talking to everyone in my phone. Amazing experience, would highly recommend, fair warning though, this WILL stink up a 2 mile radius. I smoke a 1.25g blunt for these effects, after 3 days of one session a day directly after a t-break, just for reference on potency/tolerance.