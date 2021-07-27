Space Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Runtz.
Space Runtz strain effects
Space Runtz strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
Space Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
B........8
July 27, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Killer strain beautiful purple buds, you can tell it’s a indica leaning hybrid after about 20 mins. Do not consume if you have shit to do.
e........9
September 13, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Immediately upon receiving this strain, it caught my eyes, and nose. Every nug was ideal, perfect in structure and size, nose was tremendously overwhelmingly earthy and fruity almost (personally). It’s that loud pack, not discrete whatsoever if you trying to be slick at the crib when your parents or downstairs, or if you wanna hotbox your vehicle. After smoking this strain I feel completely relaxed and soothed out, also very stimulated (I have ASD, I’m an under stimulated individual). After much thought I’ve decided it’s a roughly no more than 60% indica, doesn’t get me necessarily sleepy, but cerebrally relaxed. 40% sativa you can just feel it, you wanna go do something, I’m feeling the effects after my first few hits out the blunt. Every hit you get a little higher from the sativa, and in midden between a couple hits the indica starts creeping in. It’s a crazy mix! Great strain, definitely one of my favorite.
P........X
July 19, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
The earthy spice is great. Immediately felt in my face. The euphorism hit pretty hard. Head high for a little while. Then couchlock x2. Im pretty sure this strain is prodominent in myrecene, the terpine that gives that couch lock feeling, bc even as a seasoned stoner, this strain made for munchie raid and a nap.
m........8
November 19, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Smoke and chill. Hit 3 through the bong, for my first time having this strain. Initial high is heady, and then you feel it in the body, with the onset of tingles. Nice and relaxing. Makes me want to dance. Tastes as good as it smokes. Got a mix of popcorn and mediums, so, as per my habit, i start with the smallest and smoke my way up to the biggest buds of the bag, in this case a QP from somewhere in Canada. Sticky. Smells like it tastes: citrus/lemon+pine+pepper+earthy. Didn't taste the "earthiness" til the 3rd bowl. Shit made me start self-reflecting, and realized I have some shit to get through still.
a........2
February 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is the bomb. if you are a person that often gets anxious while smoking, this is the strain for you. I'm often hesitant to smoke, wondering if I'm going to be paranoid. I had absolutely no anxiety and felt pure relaxation and chill vibez. Have only good things to say about this strain. definitely would recommend.
c........y
January 1, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
pretty gas sends me to the moon, my plug gave me this and said it was exotic and he wasint lyin. is nice for late walks and quiet relaxed locations, will make you feel relaxed at the chest
j........1
April 20, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
This shit is the real fucking deal. I took one hit from my bong and felt it in 5 minutes. I literally got so high I felt like I was on another planet. I ordered some chicken nuggets and I swear it was the best food i ever had. Had a good nights rest and tbh it even lasted a lil for the next day. It was a good high and it last awhile, definitely dont plan to do anything important before you smoke this. Youll be trippin' too hard.
a........y
October 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Wow. Had a friend who went to Ohio, said he couldn't stop hearing about runtz strains. Picked up a zip, brought it back home. I got an 1/8 from him, rolled 2 blunts, smoked one. Tastes amazing, not really like weed tbh, kinda fruity, kinda Herby. The effects were crazy, I was couch locked for hours, I put on some Netflix for a while, I was laughing at shit that wasn't even supposed to be funny. Eventually I started seeing tracers in my vision, like a droste effect, if you know what that is, but as the frames of vision go in, they move delayed, so like the biggest one was normal speed, got slower as it went in towards the center of my vision. Once I started to come down got real talkative, even helped with my social anxiety a bit, I was talking to everyone in my phone. Amazing experience, would highly recommend, fair warning though, this WILL stink up a 2 mile radius. I smoke a 1.25g blunt for these effects, after 3 days of one session a day directly after a t-break, just for reference on potency/tolerance.