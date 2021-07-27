Space Runtz
Space Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Candy Rain. Space Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Runtz effects include sleepy, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Tiki Madman, Space Runtz features flavors like violet, earthy, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Space Runtz typically ranges from $60–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Space Runtz strain effects
Space Runtz strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
