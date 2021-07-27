stock photo similar to Space Runtz
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Space Runtz

Space Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Candy Rain. Space Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Runtz effects include sleepy, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Tiki Madman, Space Runtz features flavors like violet, earthy, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Space Runtz typically ranges from $60–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Space Runtz strain effects

Reported by 66 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Uplifted

Space Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
Space Runtz strain reviews66

July 27, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Killer strain beautiful purple buds, you can tell it’s a indica leaning hybrid after about 20 mins. Do not consume if you have shit to do.
43 people found this helpful
September 13, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Immediately upon receiving this strain, it caught my eyes, and nose. Every nug was ideal, perfect in structure and size, nose was tremendously overwhelmingly earthy and fruity almost (personally). It’s that loud pack, not discrete whatsoever if you trying to be slick at the crib when your parents or downstairs, or if you wanna hotbox your vehicle. After smoking this strain I feel completely relaxed and soothed out, also very stimulated (I have ASD, I’m an under stimulated individual). After much thought I’ve decided it’s a roughly no more than 60% indica, doesn’t get me necessarily sleepy, but cerebrally relaxed. 40% sativa you can just feel it, you wanna go do something, I’m feeling the effects after my first few hits out the blunt. Every hit you get a little higher from the sativa, and in midden between a couple hits the indica starts creeping in. It’s a crazy mix! Great strain, definitely one of my favorite.
33 people found this helpful
July 19, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
The earthy spice is great. Immediately felt in my face. The euphorism hit pretty hard. Head high for a little while. Then couchlock x2. Im pretty sure this strain is prodominent in myrecene, the terpine that gives that couch lock feeling, bc even as a seasoned stoner, this strain made for munchie raid and a nap.
23 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

