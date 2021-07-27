Immediately upon receiving this strain, it caught my eyes, and nose. Every nug was ideal, perfect in structure and size, nose was tremendously overwhelmingly earthy and fruity almost (personally). It’s that loud pack, not discrete whatsoever if you trying to be slick at the crib when your parents or downstairs, or if you wanna hotbox your vehicle. After smoking this strain I feel completely relaxed and soothed out, also very stimulated (I have ASD, I’m an under stimulated individual). After much thought I’ve decided it’s a roughly no more than 60% indica, doesn’t get me necessarily sleepy, but cerebrally relaxed. 40% sativa you can just feel it, you wanna go do something, I’m feeling the effects after my first few hits out the blunt. Every hit you get a little higher from the sativa, and in midden between a couple hits the indica starts creeping in. It’s a crazy mix! Great strain, definitely one of my favorite.