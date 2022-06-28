Spacewalker
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Blueberry
Ammonia
Flowery
Spacewalker effects are mostly energizing.
Spacewalker strain effects
Spacewalker strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Spacewalker strain reviews(7)
June 28, 2022
Talkative
have been smoking mostly concentrates for almost 2 yrs. and this flower was AMAZING. No increased heart rate or stronger breathing like a lot of strains do to me. Wonderful euphoria, excellent pain relief. i was able to keep moving without feeling too tired, but when I finally sat down I felt the most relaxing feeling ever! great mood booster. helped with being more social. just an all around chill strain! one of my favorites now.
November 12, 2023
Sleepy
Dizzy
Very nice 90/10 Indica dominant it’s a great creeper. I love smoking this strain before bed or for the full body high effect. Comes with intense focus in the head and a full body high interesting and I like it!
December 20, 2021
Dry mouth
One of the better tasting strains I've ever had. Lemon aftertaste, earthy up front. The high was very euphoric and not so energizing that I couldn't sleep. I can see this being good during the day but I took it at night not long before bed and it was fantastic.