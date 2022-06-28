have been smoking mostly concentrates for almost 2 yrs. and this flower was AMAZING. No increased heart rate or stronger breathing like a lot of strains do to me. Wonderful euphoria, excellent pain relief. i was able to keep moving without feeling too tired, but when I finally sat down I felt the most relaxing feeling ever! great mood booster. helped with being more social. just an all around chill strain! one of my favorites now.

