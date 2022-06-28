Spacewalker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spacewalker.
Spacewalker strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Spacewalker strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Spacewalker reviews
N........6
June 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
have been smoking mostly concentrates for almost 2 yrs. and this flower was AMAZING. No increased heart rate or stronger breathing like a lot of strains do to me. Wonderful euphoria, excellent pain relief. i was able to keep moving without feeling too tired, but when I finally sat down I felt the most relaxing feeling ever! great mood booster. helped with being more social. just an all around chill strain! one of my favorites now.
4........l
November 12, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Very nice 90/10 Indica dominant it’s a great creeper. I love smoking this strain before bed or for the full body high effect. Comes with intense focus in the head and a full body high interesting and I like it!
j........k
December 20, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Dry mouth
One of the better tasting strains I've ever had. Lemon aftertaste, earthy up front. The high was very euphoric and not so energizing that I couldn't sleep. I can see this being good during the day but I took it at night not long before bed and it was fantastic.
a........6
May 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry mouth
good to be high on around others, and late night gaming
t........a
October 13, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Fantastic earthy taste with a happy euphoric high
S........s
August 15, 2021
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Strain knocked me out - a great happy, sleepy high.
f........g
December 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
it’s alright i guess