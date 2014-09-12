ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for origamidream
Member since 2019
Very much not for me. Had it in concentrate and as bud, and it gives me a pretty intense mental anxiety and some noticeably bad moods. Jealous of people it hits the intended effects for, since that seems ideal.
Tingly
Avatar for EmmaTate
Member since 2018
It alllllmost gets the job done. Almost. But it's Gucci for what it is. Still good
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Loose little buds that did not taste nor smell very appetizing. Good for mixing up in salads with other more tasty strains. For a hybrid the buzz was decent with both a strong pull towards the head and also body. This can feel strangulating if these feelings overlap which is often why I deter from ...
Avatar for TechnoNshWeed
Member since 2016
Had "Organic" Special K and not sure what the real difference was. Anyway, copy and paste from a different source: "It features a smell that is both spicy and citrus. It offers a citrus taste that is very enjoyable. This is a hybrid of Northern Lights and Afghani. It is potent with THC around 23% an...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Indicaem
Member since 2016
I smoked a full Indica version of this strain and found it amazingly sedating. I have insomnia and found this really helped me get to sleep. It has a sweet earthy flavour and a beautiful green bud with yellow hues throughout. This is another one of my favourites grown by East Van Boutiques.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for squidarse
Member since 2016
good buzz and tastes great with grape freezies
Avatar for ClownSwag
Member since 2016
This one is pretty good for a positive and energetic day. Don't knock it till you try it!
