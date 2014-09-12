Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Special K.
Reviews
26
origamidream
Member since 2019
Very much not for me. Had it in concentrate and as bud, and it gives me a pretty intense mental anxiety and some noticeably bad moods. Jealous of people it hits the intended effects for, since that seems ideal.
Loose little buds that did not taste nor smell very appetizing. Good for mixing up in salads with other more tasty strains. For a hybrid the buzz was decent with both a strong pull towards the head and also body. This can feel strangulating if these feelings overlap which is often why I deter from ...
Had "Organic" Special K and not sure what the real difference was. Anyway, copy and paste from a different source: "It features a smell that is both spicy and citrus. It offers a citrus taste that is very enjoyable. This is a hybrid of Northern Lights and Afghani. It is potent with THC around 23% an...
I smoked a full Indica version of this strain and found it amazingly sedating. I have insomnia and found this really helped me get to sleep. It has a sweet earthy flavour and a beautiful green bud with yellow hues throughout. This is another one of my favourites grown by East Van Boutiques.