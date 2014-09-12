Special K is a hybrid cross between sativa Western Winds and indica Slyder. The plant is tall with substantial girth, despite its lanky indica influence, with elongated buds. The effects are long-lasting with a quick onset, beginning with a physical buzz and evolving into a heady lift that borders on psychedelic. Special K has been called adventureful, making it a wonderful daytime strain. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect to flower at around 10 weeks.