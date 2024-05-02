Special Queen #1 reviews
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
k........y
May 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is my second favorite strain after Skunk #1. It is an excellent all-day smoke and grinds well. The edibles can give visuals similar to Skunk #1 and Hazes, and the potency is manageable. The effects are very "sativa-like" with an added euphoria and some hunger. It isn't very common, but it is a delicious and ridiculously enjoyable strain. I can't imagine a better strain for someone who is curious about exploring cannabis. I will caution that as an edible especially, this strain can cause some nausea, but it usually passes quickly. That said, i have not partaken in many years. As soon as I am able to, this will be the in the first round of plants I parent.
M........s
October 30, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
* Super skunky. * Mental high, clear-headed. Somewhat stimulating. * Content. * Sativa dominant hybrid, high reflects this even more so than Chocoberry. Feels like Chocoberry except closer to the sativa side of the spectrum, so a much more subtle stoned feeling. * Slight body high, some tiredness from a one gram cone.
b........0
September 20, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
This strain was picked up from RQS, and is quite the hitter. The Taste is very pleasant with fruity and peppery being the main tones. After a few times you will be buzzed and high!!
P........e
December 5, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
i grew her with 2 other strains (critical & royal gorilla) and she was always the biggest of them all. very nice yield. if i want to be productive, she is my go to strain, its obviously a sativa dominant strain. very sweet tasting, smooth smoking experience.