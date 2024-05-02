This is my second favorite strain after Skunk #1. It is an excellent all-day smoke and grinds well. The edibles can give visuals similar to Skunk #1 and Hazes, and the potency is manageable. The effects are very "sativa-like" with an added euphoria and some hunger. It isn't very common, but it is a delicious and ridiculously enjoyable strain. I can't imagine a better strain for someone who is curious about exploring cannabis. I will caution that as an edible especially, this strain can cause some nausea, but it usually passes quickly. That said, i have not partaken in many years. As soon as I am able to, this will be the in the first round of plants I parent.