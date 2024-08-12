+Speed Auto reviews
+Speed Auto strain effects
+Speed Auto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
August 12, 2024
Personally, I loved this strain! Got the chance to try it a couple of years ago and now I'm in the middle of a single plant grow myself using the DWC method. I can't wait! It's a very smooth and sweet hit from what I can recall. Super sticky and full of flavor. Mine should be done within a couple of weeks and maybe I will share some photos then! Until then.. stay buzzed my friends!
Yesterday
Very very stoney strain, the high has a medium onset (full effects are felt within 10 minutes of smoking). Begins with a wave of relaxation, peace and uplifted, happy mood. Big munchies potential. Later the mood wears off and it transitions into a very strong body high and quite a lot of tiredness and brain fog and dissociation which I'm not a big fan of. I also noticed relatively minor things can make me feel sad. It will definitely put you to sleep. I would prefer growing other strains next time, the plant remained very small and was also the first to catch mold outdoors. 6/10