Very very stoney strain, the high has a medium onset (full effects are felt within 10 minutes of smoking). Begins with a wave of relaxation, peace and uplifted, happy mood. Big munchies potential. Later the mood wears off and it transitions into a very strong body high and quite a lot of tiredness and brain fog and dissociation which I'm not a big fan of. I also noticed relatively minor things can make me feel sad. It will definitely put you to sleep. I would prefer growing other strains next time, the plant remained very small and was also the first to catch mold outdoors. 6/10