+Speed Auto
+Speed Auto effects are mostly calming.
+Speed Auto potency is higher THC than average.
+Speed Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Critical Mass x Speed Devil #2 Auto, developed for a fast flowering harvest only 7 weeks after germination. +Speed Auto has a profile of sweet, fruit, and cheese notes, and won first place for Best Autoflowering Strain at the 2022 Spannabis awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed +Speed Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to +Speed AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
+Speed Auto strain effects
+Speed Auto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop +Speed Auto products near you
Similar to +Speed Auto near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—