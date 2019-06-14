Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A lighter cross of OG Kush, Jack Herer, and Lemon Joy, Spicy Disco is a perfect treat for anyone looking for a little more sativa in their OG. This strain has a spicy citrusy terpene profile with haze undertones and lime green buds are contrasted with orange pistils, growing open and loose. Spicy Disco has mellow cerebral and body effects making it a great afternoon strain for a hike or a bike ride.