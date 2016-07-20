ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sputnik reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sputnik.

19

Avatar for BiggyTalls
Member since 2017
I love Sputnik. It has such a good flavor and keeps me active. It is an intense head high that I really enjoy if I'm going out and doing things. Don't tend to get the munchies or anything on this, but cotton mouth is a factor. Still, the high is great.
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for emeacham
Member since 2016
When I bought it, I was told it was identical to Casey Jones... I disagree. I smoked it several times, then used the rest to make cookies. I enjoyed it much more in the cookies than in my pipe... I think I might try it again the next time I see it.
Avatar for BluFaso
Member since 2017
One of my favorite strains! I only smoked half a bowl and I was gone. For me it came in stages. It started off with a nice easy mellow high, then all at once hit me in the head and I was on the ground laughing hard asf. After laughing hardcore for like 5 minutes, it left me with a decent head high a...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Toby33
Member since 2016
Great strain, I only have to pack one good bowl and right away I start feeling it. Defiantly a go to strain in a pinch with a great taste. 👌🏻
Avatar for disguy808
Member since 2015
Dis is a uplifting cloud 9 expirence.....times 5
Avatar for hawkman710
Member since 2016
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for The_Great_Dabbereno
Member since 2016
Rolled a nice cone and put out down after 4 to 5 hits lol. 5 all day. Im feeling really good and ready i like how it really uplifting but still Mellow, and no Muncie. My#3 fave out of 5...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused