Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sputnik.
Reviews
19
BiggyTalls
Member since 2017
I love Sputnik. It has such a good flavor and keeps me active. It is an intense head high that I really enjoy if I'm going out and doing things. Don't tend to get the munchies or anything on this, but cotton mouth is a factor. Still, the high is great.
When I bought it, I was told it was identical to Casey Jones... I disagree. I smoked it several times, then used the rest to make cookies. I enjoyed it much more in the cookies than in my pipe... I think I might try it again the next time I see it.
One of my favorite strains! I only smoked half a bowl and I was gone. For me it came in stages. It started off with a nice easy mellow high, then all at once hit me in the head and I was on the ground laughing hard asf. After laughing hardcore for like 5 minutes, it left me with a decent head high a...