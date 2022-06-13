Stank Breath
Stank Breath effects are mostly calming.
Stank Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Stank Breath is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and energetic. Stank Breath has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Stank Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Stank Breath strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Stank Breath strain flavors
Stank Breath strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Stank Breath strain reviews(19)
s........y
June 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
m........d
November 7, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Anxious
n........d
November 26, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed