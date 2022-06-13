Picked up a quad in Michigan and this stuff hits like a jackhammer! At first toke you get a rush of the cerebral invigoration with peppery, piney skunk and a little bit of citrus terpenes. After 15 minutes it'll soak into your body and slowly ease your aches. This stuff reminded me of old school OG Kush and no wonder because it's half the lineage. It's super creeper too. Be careful not to consume too much at once! You will be on your ass. I have a very nice sleep with this 70/30 indica dominant strain as well. Top notch stuff and I've been smoking for almost 25 years.