Stank Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stank Breath.
Stank Breath strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Stank Breath strain flavors
Stank Breath strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........y
June 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Picked up a quad in Michigan and this stuff hits like a jackhammer! At first toke you get a rush of the cerebral invigoration with peppery, piney skunk and a little bit of citrus terpenes. After 15 minutes it'll soak into your body and slowly ease your aches. This stuff reminded me of old school OG Kush and no wonder because it's half the lineage. It's super creeper too. Be careful not to consume too much at once! You will be on your ass. I have a very nice sleep with this 70/30 indica dominant strain as well. Top notch stuff and I've been smoking for almost 25 years.
H........y
July 15, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
This is one of those strains I HAVE to get some of whenever I see it at a dispo. First tried it out of interest of the name. Every time I get this one… it delivers exactly the same high I expect!! Stank Breath will pick you up off your feet and hit you with a burst of energy that’s great for work! I also like how much it seems to help my ADHD I don’t feel unfocused or unable to sit still when I’ve smoked it. Hints to why it’s perfect for my front desk job. She’s definitely stinky, however not reminiscent of stinky breath at all. More of like a body odor funk lol.
b........4
November 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Idk about other brands but the Hytek stank breath is 100% SMOKIN!! 🔥
t........4
January 29, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Michigander here, got this strain from my dispo that sells organically grown flower. Helped with my ADHD, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and widespread pain. 48yrs old and been gardening for 30years and it's super rare to find a strain that actually makes me sleepy. Although it didn't make me sleepy it made my house work and grocery shopping (had groceries delivered 🤓)a whole vibe while jamming out with some tunes! 🤌🤌🤌I didn't suffer from couch lock at all. I did however suffer from thirst and the super munchies...lol Do not do a grocery order after partaking! 🤣😂🤣🫠🤤💨
j........0
August 28, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I also picked some of this up in Michigan and it is awesome. Definitely tastes like something old school.. just haven’t quite figured it out yet. One of my favorites from here on. Very tasty and very relaxing green goody. I would say if you suffer from sleep deprivation. I’m thinking that this strain might be your cure.
v........t
September 25, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Chopped. Calms my mind, able to still think clearly, really helps with me a lot when feeling depressed and/or sad.
A........7
January 23, 2025
Relaxed
I really enjoy this strain. I feel relaxed when I puff it. But not too relaxed that I couldn't drive to BK to get brekkies. Shout out to sapphire farms!
b........0
December 21, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Really good strain, Indica Hybrid, killer taste & killer buzz 1 hitter & your feeling effects & by the time you finish the 2nd hitter your Toasted. One of the better strains I’ve seen in years.