This is one of those strains I HAVE to get some of whenever I see it at a dispo. First tried it out of interest of the name. Every time I get this one… it delivers exactly the same high I expect!! Stank Breath will pick you up off your feet and hit you with a burst of energy that’s great for work! I also like how much it seems to help my ADHD I don’t feel unfocused or unable to sit still when I’ve smoked it. Hints to why it’s perfect for my front desk job. She’s definitely stinky, however not reminiscent of stinky breath at all. More of like a body odor funk lol.

