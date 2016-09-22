We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
the very first time i had the pleasure of having star killer, i knew it was going to be an all time great. this is a flower i couldn’t grow a tolerance for, every smoke had me feeling just as euphoric as the last.
I cannot I believe the difference in strains. I have been smoking for two years. I just discovered Starkiller and did not realize what anxiety was until it was gone. It's hard to find b/c it's hard for them to keep in-stock. Once you can find it & you can get it, buy as much as you can!