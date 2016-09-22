ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
209 people reported 1748 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 27%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 37%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 32%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for shannaism
Member since 2018
EnergeticFocusedTingly
Avatar for Speedypaws505
Member since 2020
love this strain, instant relaxation the moment I smoked it. highly recommend this strain.
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for googleymoo
Member since 2017
this strain is top shelf quality, approaching indica legends such as GDP and do si do. No hesitation to buy this strain, worthy.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for the27thskywalker
Member since 2020
the very first time i had the pleasure of having star killer, i knew it was going to be an all time great. this is a flower i couldn’t grow a tolerance for, every smoke had me feeling just as euphoric as the last.
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for John18
Member since 2013
...did I tell you? This babe's a one hitter!
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zonumkush
Member since 2020
super tasty
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for swillison1
Member since 2019
I love this strain. I can feel relaxed at night with this and still be alert after just a few hits
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Devildog35
Member since 2019
I cannot I believe the difference in strains. I have been smoking for two years. I just discovered Starkiller and did not realize what anxiety was until it was gone. It's hard to find b/c it's hard for them to keep in-stock. Once you can find it &amp; you can get it, buy as much as you can!
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy