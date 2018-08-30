ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Star Pupil reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Star Pupil.

Avatar for Rbosak
Member since 2019
best strain that got me back into medicating after a long while . it's a great predictable high that works very smoothly compared to other strains it's energizing and relaxing properties makes it a excellent strain for everyday use .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lhilgendorf13
Member since 2019
I had a strain Ricks Pupil which is a variation of Star Pupil. It is great for anxiety and insomnia. I found that this one is good for staying asleep not just falling asleep. This strain I found at a dispensary in MA
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mr.Widow
Member since 2018
Ive smoked over 400 strains in the last 23 years not including a ton of unnamed 'kindbud' in the 90s and early 00's. I must say that Star Pupil is one of the best strains i have ever come across for use with meditation. The combo of the Purple Thai with an Affy/Paki father just hots the nail right o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ehkko
Member since 2018
Nothing special but not horrible at all. Relaxing, gentle high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review
Avatar for DatPiff413
Member since 2019
As a new medical patient and former recreational patient, this is my favorite strain for 2019. The shatter from NETA on this strain is absolutely DANK. It’s a very indica type of high without couchlock. My anxiety melts away instantly. The taste is delicious. I get a haze skunk and pine/limonene ter...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CaptainSpaulding
Member since 2018
Forget those strains with purple in their name, Star Pupil is one giant purple nug. This is the smoothest smoking strain I’ve encountered. It grinds up well, it breaks apart in your hand well, it looks great! I recommend this to anyone looking for a nice medium/high “high”
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Bigpop518
Member since 2019
Love the high. Used my Herb vape at 390 for nice, light head and body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for calibornbrat1
Member since 2015
Extremly solid genetics. Over and over.. Go check this gentleman out.. I have been blessed to grow this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings