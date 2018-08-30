Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Star Pupil.
Reviews
15
Rbosak
Member since 2019
best strain that got me back into medicating after a long while . it's a great predictable high that works very smoothly compared to other strains it's energizing and relaxing properties makes it a excellent strain for everyday use .
I had a strain Ricks Pupil which is a variation of Star Pupil. It is great for anxiety and insomnia. I found that this one is good for staying asleep not just falling asleep.
This strain I found at a dispensary in MA
Ive smoked over 400 strains in the last 23 years not including a ton of unnamed 'kindbud' in the 90s and early 00's. I must say that Star Pupil is one of the best strains i have ever come across for use with meditation. The combo of the Purple Thai with an Affy/Paki father just hots the nail right o...
As a new medical patient and former recreational patient, this is my favorite strain for 2019. The shatter from NETA on this strain is absolutely DANK. It’s a very indica type of high without couchlock.
My anxiety melts away instantly. The taste is delicious. I get a haze skunk and pine/limonene ter...
Forget those strains with purple in their name, Star Pupil is one giant purple nug. This is the smoothest smoking strain I’ve encountered. It grinds up well, it breaks apart in your hand well, it looks great! I recommend this to anyone looking for a nice medium/high “high”