We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 79%
Focused 48%
Uplifted 41%
Happy 37%
Creative 34%
Pain 58%
Stress 58%
Depression 41%
Inflammation 41%
Anxiety 41%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 10%
Reviews
38
420_Deliver_y
Member since 2020
Anyone interested purchase some dank SATIVA, HYBRID and INDICA strainss should 📞 or MSG ME THROUGH Wha+sapp mmeessaannggeerr +! 669 :;_2O9:;+_O8 and (15)
If you wanna blow through all the food in your house, try this.From CA. growing indoor,
Definitely impressed by this strain. I’ve been weeding through various strains define those with the right medicine qualities I need. I smoked and entire bowl myself, usually can only make it there about a half, but I think it was because of the lower amount of THC. So I got a whopper of a dose of ...
A recent favorite this has become. Gives a nice easy, uplifting buzz without the paranoid effect some strains cause. Smoking mixed with Citrique gave the best mellow uplifting buzz I've ever had. Has good flavor and is good anytime.
I have been using this strain for a year now for anxiety and depression. Most other strains I have tried have triggered severe panic attacks. star tonic is a life changer for me. After a few hits I feel instantly relived of pain, stress, and anxiety. It helps me stay focused and motivated yet cool a...