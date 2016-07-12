ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Star Tonic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Star Tonic.

Effects

29 people reported 271 effects
Relaxed 79%
Focused 48%
Uplifted 41%
Happy 37%
Creative 34%
Pain 58%
Stress 58%
Depression 41%
Inflammation 41%
Anxiety 41%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 10%

Reviews

38

Avatar for 420_Deliver_y
Member since 2020
Avatar for Katt826
Member since 2018
Definitely impressed by this strain. I’ve been weeding through various strains define those with the right medicine qualities I need. I smoked and entire bowl myself, usually can only make it there about a half, but I think it was because of the lower amount of THC. So I got a whopper of a dose of ...
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Tiffc1977
Member since 2019
Where can I purchase this strain??
Avatar for only.zuul
Member since 2019
This strain just makes me sing the MC Chris song almost every time. so good for pain, right before bed, but still a little chatty. highly recommend
Photos

User uploaded image of Star Tonic
User uploaded image of Star Tonic
User uploaded image of Star Tonic
Avatar for heywedge
Member since 2019
The absolute best strain in my opinion, no paranoia, anxiety just gives you a good overall sensation in your body and head. It does get you high but it’s mellow and balanced
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NIKKIB713
Member since 2018
A recent favorite this has become. Gives a nice easy, uplifting buzz without the paranoid effect some strains cause. Smoking mixed with Citrique gave the best mellow uplifting buzz I've ever had. Has good flavor and is good anytime.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for boss05
Member since 2017
I have been using this strain for a year now for anxiety and depression. Most other strains I have tried have triggered severe panic attacks. star tonic is a life changer for me. After a few hits I feel instantly relived of pain, stress, and anxiety. It helps me stay focused and motivated yet cool a...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Uebelacs
Member since 2017
Great strain if you need to be on your toes the next day. Keeps me focused and relaxed. Amazing daily smoke.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted