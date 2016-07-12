ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 38 reviews

Star Tonic

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Star Tonic

Star Tonic is a high-CBD strain bred from Death Star and Cannatonic parents. This hybrid is appreciated by medical patients for its relaxing effects that calm pain and stress without losing focus.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

29 people reported 271 effects
Relaxed 79%
Focused 48%
Uplifted 41%
Happy 37%
Creative 34%
Pain 58%
Stress 58%
Depression 41%
Inflammation 41%
Anxiety 41%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 10%

Reviews

38

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Second strain parent
Death Star
parent
Strain
Star Tonic

Products with Star Tonic

