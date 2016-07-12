Star Tonic is a high-CBD strain bred from Death Star and Cannatonic parents. This hybrid is appreciated by medical patients for its relaxing effects that calm pain and stress without losing focus.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
