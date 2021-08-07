Star Tribe
Star Tribe effects are mostly energizing.
Star Tribe potency is higher THC than average.
Star Tribe is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lost Tribe with Stardawg. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax tired muscles without putting your brain into sleep mode. Some consumers report feeling creative and focused. Because of this, Star Tribe is the ideal choice for an afternoon or late evening smoke session. Consumers say this strain may cause dry mouth, but won't make you feel paranoid or anxious while you partake. Star Tribe is most commonly found in concentrate form. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic muscle pain, fatigue, and anxiety. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Star Tribe strain effects
Star Tribe strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
Star Tribe strain reviews(18)
Star Tribe strain genetics
Star Tribe grow information
According to growers, Star Tribe flowers into pointy spade-shaped buds with light green foliage encrusted with trichomes.