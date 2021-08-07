Star Tribe reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Star Tribe.
Star Tribe strain effects
Star Tribe strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........k
August 7, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Star Tribe is definitely a down the middle strain in terms of sedation versus energizing. The strain brings cozy, euphoric sensations to the body that says, "sure, you can just chill where you are," but keeps the mind clear without draining energy levels so that one can continue their day in a blissful bubble. Pace yourself with this one. Star Tribe is a creeper strain to be sure. Often the heaviest of effects do not settle in until about fifteen minutes after vaping. For this reason, I take away one star from an otherwise perfect score, as it may not be the first choice for more immediate relief, and creepers can, on occasion, be difficult to dose. Star Tribe is great for anxiety, depression, and mood disorders. Once it's effects kick in, it is difficult to remember why one was so stressed in the first place. It alsohelps with ADHD and Tourette's. Star Tribe would also be great for quiet contemplation, 1 on 1 conversations, creativity, and long days that still aren't over yet. I will purchase this strain again.
B........5
June 26, 2021
Description is spot on. It’s a very good daytime relief. One hit Social anxiety gone and you feel loose/let your guard down. Pace yourself if you need to remain aware tho because it sneaks up after about 10mins. Not an instant feeling at all.
D........5
April 26, 2021
This strain is one of my new favorites, and the description is spot on. I felt like it was a bit of a creeper high but a quick one. The effects peaked quite quickly, which was nice when having a rough morning. All in all a very nice strain.
R........l
April 26, 2021
I love it for feeling energized in intimate/one on one or not-super-social settings. Smoked on my own and felt at ease in my creativity. I could see it being helpful for writers block or creative-ruts induced by anxiety.
J........6
December 8, 2021
Got this strain through Rythym and honestly, I was a little disappointed. " FOR ME" this was not a good strain and I felt absolutely nothing.
e........7
February 7, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Outstanding all around flower by this GTI Good Green, beautiful lime-green buds with nice and thinly-frosty trichome coating. Floral and citrus come thru most on the smell and flavor for me. And the medicinal effects upon vaporizing flower were near INSTANT. Nice body relaxation of tense muscles but doesn't put the mind on pause, and lets you enjoy being in a subtly blissful state of body and mind Zen. Great for any time of the day, high potency here does not disappoint!
S........i
September 8, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Bought a quarter of flower from Scranton, Pa at my local Beyond Hello medical disp . The brand is And Shine by GTI and i have to say they nailed it. Its percentage is roughly 27% and the buds are white to bright green with trichomes covered all over it and with beautiful light orange hairs. The smell is dank and gassy with flowery notes and a vary pungent aroma , helps with fatigue while managing to keep me calm. Just right for my medical needs and i encourage you to try it if you find this gem of a strain.
S........s
June 29, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I was really thrilled this strain had no paranoia side effects For me it was balanced I was uplifted while being super relaxed This one and lemon Stilton are really similar IMHO Enjoy moderately for beginners