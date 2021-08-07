Star Tribe is definitely a down the middle strain in terms of sedation versus energizing. The strain brings cozy, euphoric sensations to the body that says, "sure, you can just chill where you are," but keeps the mind clear without draining energy levels so that one can continue their day in a blissful bubble. Pace yourself with this one. Star Tribe is a creeper strain to be sure. Often the heaviest of effects do not settle in until about fifteen minutes after vaping. For this reason, I take away one star from an otherwise perfect score, as it may not be the first choice for more immediate relief, and creepers can, on occasion, be difficult to dose. Star Tribe is great for anxiety, depression, and mood disorders. Once it's effects kick in, it is difficult to remember why one was so stressed in the first place. It alsohelps with ADHD and Tourette's. Star Tribe would also be great for quiet contemplation, 1 on 1 conversations, creativity, and long days that still aren't over yet. I will purchase this strain again.