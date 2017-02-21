ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

StarBud

StarBud is the signature indica of the HortiLab seedline. After taking the Indica Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2009, StarBud developed a reputation for its thick coating of trichomes that sparkles like stars. This potent indica originated from a mystery clone out of the Midwest United States. StarBud is appreciated for its relaxing body effects and its ability to cradle consumers to sleep.  

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

99 reported effects from 43 people

    Reviews

    58

    Avatar for zipy
    Member since 2017
    This is one of the most powerful indicas I have smoked. My husband, sister-in-law, and myself think that this is the hard hitter out of all the strains we smoked. This is always a knock-out punch, leaving you flat on your ass. This is the type that will leave your ass on the couch and you are thinki...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for FrenchKush
    Member since 2015
    Thick and compact buds, dark green. Pungent and skunky smell, the smoke is heavy. VERY strong strain, the high is overwhelmingly powerful, the first time I smoked this strain alone, I was embedded in the couch, having auditory hallucinations. Not a weed you want to try if you have to achieve somethi...
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for MindRite
    Member since 2015
    This is a connoisseur's Cannabis, not unlike a fine alcohol to drink from a snifter. Take your time, experience the smells, tastes, and feel of this high-class, heavy-hitting flower. It's time to sit for a bit at the end of the day, and melt those pains, strains, and worries away. Get together wi...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for PFirefly1
    Member since 2012
    I suffer from Crohn's diseae. I have tried many different types of this magnificent plant. NONR gave me the complete ease of pain and healing qualities as did Star Bud. The 2 closest were Querkle and Hashbery. I am very grateful that I can order the exact medicine I need without wasting money for an...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for TurboMatix
    Member since 2014
    upon further review...this stuff is amazing before bed. Best nights sleep I've had in a long time :) highly recommend!
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
    Lineage

    Strain
    StarBud
    First strain child
    Tina
    child
    Second strain child
    Sour Power
    child

    Photos

    User uploaded image of StarBudUser uploaded image of StarBudUser uploaded image of StarBudUser uploaded image of StarBudUser uploaded image of StarBudUser uploaded image of StarBudUser uploaded image of StarBud
