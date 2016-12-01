ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Stardawg Guava
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Stardawg Guava

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.5 57 reviews

Stardawg Guava

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 57 reviews

Stardawg Guava

Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

39 people reported 377 effects
Happy 74%
Uplifted 71%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 53%
Creative 43%
Depression 51%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 30%
Fatigue 25%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

57

Show all

Avatar for hazefordayz
Member since 2017
Jesus Christ! This bud is absolutely amazing, it's got the kick of Stardawg but with a tropical fruit aftertaste! Fuel/Chemical aroma with sweet fruity overtones and a really pungent generic smell, this strain will definitely stink your house out. The effects are just like Stardawg but with slight m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Damn! Can't take it out of the bottle, The Smell: the top pops off to reveals a tar and pine smell very unique very different from everything I have ever smelled tar is very specific different than diesel, diesel has more a harsher tone. The Effect & Taste: Stardawg Guava kicks me in the face! Like ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for g.kirk
Member since 2014
One of my favorite sativas on the market. This strain has a pretty diesely smell to me but it vapes very smooth with a fuel after taste but not like SD. The high is incredibly functional and I was able to get to class & get through without any issues. Got this strain for $10 an 1/8th @ Fox Street in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for trex4431
Member since 2017
Lifts me way up at first and sets me down gently at focused. It is soooooo potent you save green in your pipe and in your pocket because it doesn't take much to do the job well! I usually stick to sativas but I ventured out with this hybrid. I must say it did not disappoint.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
•Strain: Stardawg Guava 3.5g •Brand: FRX Health •Dispensary: Maitri Medicinals Pittsburgh •Type: Flower, sativa •THCA: 25.60% •THC: 0.61% •Actual THC: 22.19% •Lineage: Chem 4 backcross •Aroma: Earty, spicy, seeet •Taste: Earthy, herbsl •Looks: Light green buds reddish orange hairs •Effects: Motivate...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Stardawg Guava nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Stardawg Guava nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Stardawg Guava
User uploaded image of Stardawg Guava

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Strain
Stardawg Guava

Products with Stardawg Guava

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Stardawg Guava nearby.