G........l
February 6, 2023
I was surprised how stoney this was. My tolerance is "Smoked-Every-Day-For-The-Last-Fifteen-Years" big, so for one 1g pre-roll to get me stoned is a pretty big deal to me. If I had 3 thumbs, I'd give this 3 thumbs up as well as 5 stars. See?! Stoned!! SCORE!!!
O........0
November 22, 2022
Makes music better. 10/10 would smoke again
h........s
May 17, 2023
Really good after a long day to finally sit and relax
a........7
June 24, 2024
First time reviewer. This strain deserves my first post. I’m pretty sure I struggle with ADHD. This strain has been a godsend for the past couple of days, it helps with quieting all the 96 thoughts going through my head so I can give 100% focus to one. I got so much accomplished by 9AM and was in a fantastic mood listening to lofi jazz the whole time. 10/10
h........4
November 26, 2022
everything is so much more beautiful, and music sounds amazing. i like to take a walk around listening to some tunes for a bit and then come back home and relax. movies are way funnier also.
K........5
July 12, 2023
Super great taste that has a hint of sweetness to it, very chill relaxed feeling and still alert
D........t
Yesterday
A good strain to smoke while doing things
n........f
February 3, 2023
Very clean hit via BongCena™️ (my camo bong)