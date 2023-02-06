Stargazer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stargazer.

write a review

Stargazer strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Giggly

Stargazer strain helps with

  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    10% of people say it helps with Nausea

Stargazer reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 6, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I was surprised how stoney this was. My tolerance is "Smoked-Every-Day-For-The-Last-Fifteen-Years" big, so for one 1g pre-roll to get me stoned is a pretty big deal to me. If I had 3 thumbs, I'd give this 3 thumbs up as well as 5 stars. See?! Stoned!! SCORE!!!
7 people found this helpful
November 22, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Makes music better. 10/10 would smoke again
5 people found this helpful
May 17, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Really good after a long day to finally sit and relax
2 people found this helpful
June 24, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
First time reviewer. This strain deserves my first post. I’m pretty sure I struggle with ADHD. This strain has been a godsend for the past couple of days, it helps with quieting all the 96 thoughts going through my head so I can give 100% focus to one. I got so much accomplished by 9AM and was in a fantastic mood listening to lofi jazz the whole time. 10/10
2 people found this helpful
November 26, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
everything is so much more beautiful, and music sounds amazing. i like to take a walk around listening to some tunes for a bit and then come back home and relax. movies are way funnier also.
1 person found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Super great taste that has a hint of sweetness to it, very chill relaxed feeling and still alert
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
A good strain to smoke while doing things
February 3, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very clean hit via BongCena™️ (my camo bong)

Buy strains with similar effects to Stargazer

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...