stock photo similar to Stargazer
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Stargazer
aka Sonora
Stargazer is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between AK-47, Warlock, and Sensi Star. Stargazer has 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Stargazer is bred by Delta 9 Labs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stargazer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Stargazer strain effects
