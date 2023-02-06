stock photo similar to Stargazer
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Stargazer

aka Sonora

Stargazer is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between AK-47, Warlock, and Sensi Star. Stargazer has 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Stargazer is bred by Delta 9 Labs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stargazer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.  



Stargazer strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Giggly

Stargazer strain helps with

  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    10% of people say it helps with Nausea
Stargazer strain reviews10

February 6, 2023
I was surprised how stoney this was. My tolerance is "Smoked-Every-Day-For-The-Last-Fifteen-Years" big, so for one 1g pre-roll to get me stoned is a pretty big deal to me. If I had 3 thumbs, I'd give this 3 thumbs up as well as 5 stars. See?! Stoned!! SCORE!!!
7 people found this helpful
November 22, 2022
Makes music better. 10/10 would smoke again
5 people found this helpful
May 17, 2023
Really good after a long day to finally sit and relax
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight