A head high for sure! The kind I had was labeled sativa but it feels like a hybrid and it even says on here it is a hybrid! Made me feel very lifted for a while. I took quite a few tokes off a joint and it was intense. I do NOT recommend taking too much if you have anxiety easily or if you have important things to do. It lasted a long time and it is really relaxing. After the high was over I got quite tired but didn't sleep. The high lingers for a few hours. I kind of got a headache though and my eyes were really dry. But overall, would try again. I recommend toking just a little then letting it ride.