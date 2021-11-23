Starmalade reviews
Starmalade strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Starmalade strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
November 23, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Favorite strain for my ADHD. definitely got my list done, plus some, every single time I smoke it. I haven't been able to find it in awhile, so I've been searching for a good alternative. I think I found one 🤞 (strawberry diesel) I definitely would say it is very close in effects. though starmalade hits quickly and leaves a tingling sensation in your brain... almost like you can literally feel it "activating". pretty amazing.
October 6, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
A head high for sure! The kind I had was labeled sativa but it feels like a hybrid and it even says on here it is a hybrid! Made me feel very lifted for a while. I took quite a few tokes off a joint and it was intense. I do NOT recommend taking too much if you have anxiety easily or if you have important things to do. It lasted a long time and it is really relaxing. After the high was over I got quite tired but didn't sleep. The high lingers for a few hours. I kind of got a headache though and my eyes were really dry. But overall, would try again. I recommend toking just a little then letting it ride.