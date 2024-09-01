Starwalker reviews
Starwalker strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Starwalker strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........i
September 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
flavours: blueberry, diesel, candy, spice, herbal. stone: good body stone with headhigh that focuses on top front of head and red eyes. bud 28grams. good supply licensed producer. labeled starwalker kush @ 22.40% THC. looks like kush. light spacing between nuggets on larger branches. strong diesel smell when busted. pepperey when smoked in a bong. overall score out of 5 \\ 3.75.
F........u
August 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I struggl with adhd, the jitters, unable to focus, brain fog, the works!!! I also have pstd, depression, and anxiety! and this strain has really helped it all.. I feel relaxed yet alert and awake, a little body high, but not overwhelming... it says it's indica dominant, but it feels more of a 60% indica 40% sativa... taking alot of the good qualities of both and wrapping into a strain... it's very delicious and gets you got instantly! definitely a strain for experienced users.. or people who wonna unwind and let go of life's worries and finally set yourself free from ur mind! this is ur strain! I've tried so many strains throughout the years... and this one really helped me! it's a perfectly balanced high and didn't leave me feeling hungry!
n........2
June 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Ive only smoked one bowl in my bong and im already faded asf rn🔥⛽️
c........r
July 3, 2023
Awesome strain, very relaxing and euphoric but didn't make me sleepy
K........s
August 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Very nice strain