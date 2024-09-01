I struggl with adhd, the jitters, unable to focus, brain fog, the works!!! I also have pstd, depression, and anxiety! and this strain has really helped it all.. I feel relaxed yet alert and awake, a little body high, but not overwhelming... it says it's indica dominant, but it feels more of a 60% indica 40% sativa... taking alot of the good qualities of both and wrapping into a strain... it's very delicious and gets you got instantly! definitely a strain for experienced users.. or people who wonna unwind and let go of life's worries and finally set yourself free from ur mind! this is ur strain! I've tried so many strains throughout the years... and this one really helped me! it's a perfectly balanced high and didn't leave me feeling hungry!

