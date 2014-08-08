ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Stella Blue
  4. Reviews

Stella Blue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stella Blue.

Reviews

26

Avatar for RayRayCoast
Member since 2019
effectiveness was about 15 to 20 min. I had the shake of the jar, made few joints with it. had perky affect, kinda heavy on coughing. but over all give a good medications functional high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for autumnrenae
Member since 2015
All time favorite!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for trezlaflip
Member since 2018
- [ ] My body is in constant aches and pains from the abuse of BMX all my life so I was looking for a strain would provide some relief but still allow me to go ride and not effect my abilities . Honestly, I wasn’t a fan at first but I started to really enjoy this strain as I used it more and felt t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for StashYellow
Member since 2017
Nice sativa with happy but stoney feeling. Good berry flavor and smell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StateofMorgan
Member since 2016
This stuff is wonderful! Probably my favorite sativa. I'm prone to anxiety with strong sativas and tend to prefer hybrids, or else have to throw in a pinch of some indica to chill it out. Stella Blue is great by itself. It's a mellow, focused high that will perk you right up and make you want to do ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Thankful1
Member since 2016
Great sativa! Makes an akward person like myself super happy and social. Very talkative and giggly. Fun and euphoric high! Great fruity aroma and flavor. My go to flower when I'm in for a long, busy day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for JadedTakesThisSerious
Member since 2016
Made me awake with what I would descibe as a clear headed but heady high. Tasted good and made me happy, some throat burn though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted