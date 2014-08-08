We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
- [ ] My body is in constant aches and pains from the abuse of BMX all my life so I was looking for a strain would provide some relief but still allow me to go ride and not effect my abilities . Honestly, I wasn’t a fan at first but I started to really enjoy this strain as I used it more and felt t...
This stuff is wonderful! Probably my favorite sativa. I'm prone to anxiety with strong sativas and tend to prefer hybrids, or else have to throw in a pinch of some indica to chill it out. Stella Blue is great by itself. It's a mellow, focused high that will perk you right up and make you want to do ...
Great sativa! Makes an akward person like myself super happy and social. Very talkative and giggly. Fun and euphoric high! Great fruity aroma and flavor. My go to flower when I'm in for a long, busy day.