Stella Blue is a 70% sativa strain from Humboldt County, California, that is said to be a cross between Blueberry and an unknown sativa. Testament to its Blueberry parentage is Stella Blue’s sweet, fruity aroma, enriched by notes of orange and berry. Stella Blue’s happy, giggly, and uplifting sensations take over immediately, and can easily be used for either functional focus or lazy relaxation.
