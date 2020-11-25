stock photo similar to Sticky Buns
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Sticky Buns
Sticky Buns is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Sticky Buns smells bright like creamy cinnamon and has a taste that is reminiscent of fresh, sugary dough with hints of vanilla. The combination of the two results in an explosive flavor profile that will leave you coming back for more. The high you get from this strain is cerebral and may make you feel tingly and creative.
Sticky Buns strain effects
Sticky Buns strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
Sticky Buns strain reviews42
V........0
November 25, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
4........D
July 21, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
g........7
May 31, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sticky Buns grow information
Growers say that Sticky Buns nugs are aromatic and extremely sticky in texture. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches and chronic stress.