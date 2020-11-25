stock photo similar to Sticky Buns
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Sticky Buns

Sticky Buns is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Sticky Buns smells bright like creamy cinnamon and has a taste that is reminiscent of fresh, sugary dough with hints of vanilla. The combination of the two results in an explosive flavor profile that will leave you coming back for more. The high you get from this strain is cerebral and may make you feel tingly and creative.

Sticky Buns strain effects

Reported by 42 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Sticky Buns strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
Sticky Buns strain reviews42

November 25, 2020
Method: Cookies "Sticky Buns" Vape Cartridge (63.5%) Aroma: Smells like some dank flower! Didn't match the name but it's an enjoyable smell. 1/1 Star. Taste: Spot on. The vanilla, cinnamon, sugar flavors were all there. So tasty, it's wild that this is distillate and not live resin oil. 2/2 Stars. Feel: A true hybrid. You could play video games or watch some movies for the first part of the high and then get a good slumber in. It does tend to get a little hazy near the end, you will likely be forgetful and so it's not a strain where you could get any work done. But I know many people who love those highs! Just plan to have no plans. Potent. Great end of the day strain. 2/2 Stars. Ranking: I didn't think Cookies could do it again, esp. since it's oil, but glad to be proven wrong! They're expensive but are worth it. I'll be looking for their other cartridges for sure. Great to see strain innovation. Total: 5/5 Stars!
17 people found this helpful
July 21, 2021
Couch locked after only 3 hits. Got a disposable from Bake and I can barely keep my eyes open.
14 people found this helpful
May 31, 2021
This should have had 5 stars! This one lives up to its name, it’s sticky & sweet tasting & smelling! Great body high! Extremely intense!!
13 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Sticky Buns grow information

Growers say that Sticky Buns nugs are aromatic and extremely sticky in texture. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches and chronic stress.