Method: Cookies "Sticky Buns" Vape Cartridge (63.5%) Aroma: Smells like some dank flower! Didn't match the name but it's an enjoyable smell. 1/1 Star. Taste: Spot on. The vanilla, cinnamon, sugar flavors were all there. So tasty, it's wild that this is distillate and not live resin oil. 2/2 Stars. Feel: A true hybrid. You could play video games or watch some movies for the first part of the high and then get a good slumber in. It does tend to get a little hazy near the end, you will likely be forgetful and so it's not a strain where you could get any work done. But I know many people who love those highs! Just plan to have no plans. Potent. Great end of the day strain. 2/2 Stars. Ranking: I didn't think Cookies could do it again, esp. since it's oil, but glad to be proven wrong! They're expensive but are worth it. I'll be looking for their other cartridges for sure. Great to see strain innovation. Total: 5/5 Stars!