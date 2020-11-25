Sticky Buns reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Buns.
Sticky Buns strain effects
Sticky Buns strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
Sticky Buns reviews
V........0
November 25, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Method: Cookies "Sticky Buns" Vape Cartridge (63.5%) Aroma: Smells like some dank flower! Didn't match the name but it's an enjoyable smell. 1/1 Star. Taste: Spot on. The vanilla, cinnamon, sugar flavors were all there. So tasty, it's wild that this is distillate and not live resin oil. 2/2 Stars. Feel: A true hybrid. You could play video games or watch some movies for the first part of the high and then get a good slumber in. It does tend to get a little hazy near the end, you will likely be forgetful and so it's not a strain where you could get any work done. But I know many people who love those highs! Just plan to have no plans. Potent. Great end of the day strain. 2/2 Stars. Ranking: I didn't think Cookies could do it again, esp. since it's oil, but glad to be proven wrong! They're expensive but are worth it. I'll be looking for their other cartridges for sure. Great to see strain innovation. Total: 5/5 Stars!
4........D
July 21, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Couch locked after only 3 hits. Got a disposable from Bake and I can barely keep my eyes open.
g........7
May 31, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This should have had 5 stars! This one lives up to its name, it’s sticky & sweet tasting & smelling! Great body high! Extremely intense!!
n........1
June 18, 2022
NOT throwing shade at anyone or anyplace: I would really like to try this one. But when I went to pick up "Sticky Buns" the Brand that I almost purchased did not have the same terpenes in it. I'm talking about differences such as (rounding up as example): Brand Name Sticky Buns #1 consists of: 60M/30C/10 made up of LME/LIN/etc. vs. Brand Name Sticky Buns #2 consists of: 50M/30LME/20C Only sharing as information that might be helpful.
S........3
June 7, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I just smoked this strain, and instantly, it relaxes you and gives a sort of floating feeling. Definitely a good one too smoke if you enjoy a great enjoy both a head & body high!
m........8
May 16, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
💨💨💨 A very chill flavor. I went from zinging all over to a boot stuck in mud.
k........a
March 15, 2023
Giggly
Sleepy
I love it , Sticky buns really have you stuck in the bed ,, lol but definitely 10/10
b........5
January 4, 2024
Relaxed
This strain was just ok. I'm a long time smoker so this strain was not potent enough for me. However, that being said, I did relax some with no couch lock. Did not feel indica-ish but rather like a 50/50 hybrid. Overall it's a mellow buzz with a smooth exhale through water. I did find a few big white seeds in the batch I just purchased though and that was disappointing. I bought it at an Upstate NY dispensary.