Sticky Buns reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Buns.

write a review

Sticky Buns strain effects

Reported by 42 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Sticky Buns strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress

Sticky Buns reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 25, 2020
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Method: Cookies "Sticky Buns" Vape Cartridge (63.5%) Aroma: Smells like some dank flower! Didn't match the name but it's an enjoyable smell. 1/1 Star. Taste: Spot on. The vanilla, cinnamon, sugar flavors were all there. So tasty, it's wild that this is distillate and not live resin oil. 2/2 Stars. Feel: A true hybrid. You could play video games or watch some movies for the first part of the high and then get a good slumber in. It does tend to get a little hazy near the end, you will likely be forgetful and so it's not a strain where you could get any work done. But I know many people who love those highs! Just plan to have no plans. Potent. Great end of the day strain. 2/2 Stars. Ranking: I didn't think Cookies could do it again, esp. since it's oil, but glad to be proven wrong! They're expensive but are worth it. I'll be looking for their other cartridges for sure. Great to see strain innovation. Total: 5/5 Stars!
17 people found this helpful
July 21, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Couch locked after only 3 hits. Got a disposable from Bake and I can barely keep my eyes open.
14 people found this helpful
May 31, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This should have had 5 stars! This one lives up to its name, it’s sticky & sweet tasting & smelling! Great body high! Extremely intense!!
13 people found this helpful
June 18, 2022
NOT throwing shade at anyone or anyplace: I would really like to try this one. But when I went to pick up "Sticky Buns" the Brand that I almost purchased did not have the same terpenes in it. I'm talking about differences such as (rounding up as example): Brand Name Sticky Buns #1 consists of: 60M/30C/10 made up of LME/LIN/etc. vs. Brand Name Sticky Buns #2 consists of: 50M/30LME/20C Only sharing as information that might be helpful.
4 people found this helpful
June 7, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I just smoked this strain, and instantly, it relaxes you and gives a sort of floating feeling. Definitely a good one too smoke if you enjoy a great enjoy both a head & body high!
3 people found this helpful
May 16, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
💨💨💨 A very chill flavor. I went from zinging all over to a boot stuck in mud.
3 people found this helpful
March 15, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Sleepy
I love it , Sticky buns really have you stuck in the bed ,, lol but definitely 10/10
2 people found this helpful
January 4, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
This strain was just ok. I'm a long time smoker so this strain was not potent enough for me. However, that being said, I did relax some with no couch lock. Did not feel indica-ish but rather like a 50/50 hybrid. Overall it's a mellow buzz with a smooth exhale through water. I did find a few big white seeds in the batch I just purchased though and that was disappointing. I bought it at an Upstate NY dispensary.
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Sticky Buns

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...