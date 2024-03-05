Sticky Fingers reviews
K........u
March 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Sticky Fingers is a great hybrid for its potency and cost. This flowery 50/50 hybrid benefits are euphoric, relaxing and increases focus. This strain is also easy on the wallet. Diesel • Garlic • Sweet
R........8
November 27, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
This strain inspired me to make an account to make my first review on leaf fly as I’m on the clocc stoned at my job waiting to get off to buy more batch I got test in the early thirties good balance of tarps and great taste relaxing chill high with a lot of munchies straight gas propane