Sticky Fingers
aka Sticky Finger
Sticky Fingers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sticky Fingers is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by SeedStockers, the average price of Sticky Fingers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sticky Fingers’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sticky Fingers, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sticky Fingers strain effects
Sticky Fingers strain reviews2
K........u
March 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
R........8
November 27, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy