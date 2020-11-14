Sticky Lemons reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Lemons.
Sticky Lemons effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 9 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
100% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
100% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd