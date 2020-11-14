ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sticky Lemons
  4. Reviews

Sticky Lemons reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Lemons.

Sticky Lemons effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 9 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
100% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
100% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...