Stimulus is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triple Sec and Big Buns. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Stimulus is celebrated for its ability to provide an invigorating and energizing high, making it a great choice for creative endeavors and social activities. It's suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Stimulus delivers a potent and uplifting high, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a boost of motivation and focus. Leafly customers have reported that Stimulus's effects include feelings of euphoria, creativity, and increased sociability. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Capulator, Stimulus features a delightful blend of flavors, including citrus, diesel, and a touch of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Stimulus typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its balanced effects and appealing flavors make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Stimulus, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can be valuable for others looking to explore this strain.