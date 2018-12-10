ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Stinky Pete

Bred by Otis Gardens in Hood River, Oregon, Stinky Pete is a hybrid cross of Snow Tracks, OG Kush, and Vortex. Its color is often purple, with orange hairs wrapped over a thick layer of crystal trichomes. The aroma delivers notes of mint, citrus, cheese, and wet hay while the flavor is mellow and earthy. Expect a melty, sedating high perfect for relaxing nights in after a long day.

Avatar for ChicagoBudTender
Member since 2018
When we got this strain in, I was talking to the vendor from Otis Farms who told about the history of the silly name. Was apparently named after a beloved handyman at the farm who had passed away. As for the flower itself, it is a thick stinky cheesy pungent bud. Thick chunky irregular buds show a ...
Avatar for bluedreammama
Member since 2016
this strain is amazing especially if your like me and dont take to sativas very well. its clear headed and just a tad bit relaxing. i feel very focused on this strain with minimal munchies
Avatar for barrylesnick
Member since 2016
Perfect strain if you have pain and anxiety. it has strong indica effects for me, and definitely gives a "body high".
Avatar for TheStonerMoe
Member since 2019
Extremely strong-smelling. A very strong hybrid. A euphoric and uplifted mood is almost immediately induced after consuming and is seemingly intensifying with the passage of time. A true warping of terrain is experienced making this strain a very strong sativa. However, as the effects of the sativa ...
Avatar for stoner_logan
Member since 2019
Well first off, I first saw it and thought wow it’s so crystalline and had so many pretty orange hairs then I broke the big nug open and I was hit with aromas of must and cheese and some herby tones of course, pack a bowl of it and I’ve never had a smoother hit. It was pure joy and no cough after a ...
Lineage

Vortex
OG Kush
Stinky Pete